Thursday, July 25, 2019: Below average temps, comfortable dew points, sunny

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures will remain below the average high of 95° for Thursday. Comfortable dew points upper 40’s and low 50’s will continue through the work week. Afternoon highs will slowly increase to normal by Saturday.

As we return to a south southeast flow by the end of the week, temperatures and dew points will continue to increase. The weekend will see high’s in the middle 90’s. By Monday, high temperatures will be in the upper 90’s. Temperatures will continue to increase as we head towards the middle of next week as a 850 Hpa thermal ridge to our west shifts east. High’s on Wednesday may reach the triple digits.

A upper level trough is forecast to move through the plains Sunday into Monday. This may give us a few rain showers and thunderstorms in the Sunday to Tuesday time frame. Most of us will remain dry as most of the activity will be to our north.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:49 A.M.

Sunset: 8:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

