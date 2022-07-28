FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be slightly cooler than what we saw Wednesday. This isn’t saying much as highs are still expected to creep above the 100° mark. It will feel a couple degrees hotter as the humidity increases. There will be a slight breeze under a mostly sunny sky. A brief isolated rain shower cannot be ruled out during peak heating. Most areas will stay dry.

Temperatures will stay warm overnight. Lows will fall to around 80° under mostly clear skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the SSE.

Friday and Saturday will see those high temperatures drop into the upper 90’s. There is a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on both Friday and Saturday. The best chance for activity is on Friday. There will be a breezy south wind.

Triple digit heat will return Sunday. There will be a warming trend as we head into next week. It will be breezy and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:51 A.M.

Sunset: 8:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday