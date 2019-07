Happy Independence Day! Be sure to stay cool and hydrated if you plan on being outdoors for the Fourth of July. High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon, but with the humidity, the heat index will climb over 100° across the Big Country. Skies will remain mostly sunny today with a small chance for a couple pop-up showers after 3:00 pm. We will be partly cloudy tonight as fireworks are ready to be set off.

Get ready for even hotter weather that will be moving in as we head into this weekend and next week. High temperatures will be staying around 100° this weekend and through most of next week as our first real heat wave of the summer looks to be settling in.