Thursday, July 8, 2021: Hot and humid today with plenty of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The warming trend will continue today. Expect highs in the low 90’s under mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. It will be humid and mostly dry. An isolated shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out during the late afternoon and early evening. Expect a light east wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light SSE wind.

Friday will see highs in the upper 80’s to near 90°. Saturday will be a little warmer. Most areas will reach the middle 90’s. Both days look dry with a slight south breeze.

Better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will move in Sunday into Monday morning. High temperatures will be near 90° under partly sunny skies.

Rain chances will decrease Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain unusually mild. Highs should only reach the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: W > N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:39 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday