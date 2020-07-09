KTAB Your Weather Authority
Thursday, July 9, 2020: Heat Advisory today… very hot weather settles in

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be a very hot and humid day. Temperatures will top out near that triple digit mark. With the humidity, it will feel like temperatures are in the 105°-109° range. This heat is dangerous, as it will cause an increase risk for heat related illnesses. Make sure to practice heat safety. A Heat Advisory will take effect today at 1 PM to account for this heat and humidity.

The aforementioned Heat Advisory will remain in effect through 8 PM Saturday.

The good news is, dew points will fall off by Sunday. The bad news is, actual temperatures will increase into the 105°-110° range. The National Weather Service might issue an Excessive Heat Warning for this time. At the very least, the Heat Advisory will be extended. The forecast will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 107° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:39 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

