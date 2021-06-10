Thursday, June 10, 2021: Hot and humid weather continues

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and very humid weather will continue today. High temperatures today should be around 5 degrees warmer than Wednesday’s highs. Expect temperatures to top out in the middle to upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. With dew points in the 70’s once again, it will feel around 10 degrees hotter. Expect heat index values during peak heating to be in the 105° – 109° range. A Heat Advisory will stay in effect through 8PM Friday evening.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase as temperatures fall into the middle 70’s. The wind will pick up a little as well. There will be a breezy south wind. It will stay humid.

Temperatures will continue to warm through Friday. The hottest day of the year so far looks to be Friday. High temperatures will be in the triple digits. It will be humid. A Heat Advisory will stay in effect until 8PM.

The weekend will stay hot. Highs will be in the upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy, however the humidity will not be as bad as what we saw this past Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be closer to average for the Monday through Wednesday time-frame. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and storms each day as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *HEAT ADVISORY* Mostly Sunny. Hot. Humid. Breezy. Heat Index: 105° High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Humid. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: *HEAT ADVISORY* Mostly Sunny. Hot. Humid. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Humid. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 98° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 92° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 90° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday