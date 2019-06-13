Thursday, June 13: Sunny, hot, and muggy next few days

Weather

by: Sam Nichols

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows 66-68 degrees.  SE winds will be 10-15mph. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs around 91-93 degrees. Southerly winds will be 15-25 G35 mph. There is a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms tonight..
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story