Thursday, June 13: Sunny, hot, and muggy next few days

Showers and thunderstorms are moving across the Big Country this morning, but no severe weather is expected. Brief wind gusts, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are the biggest hazards. Watch for areas of flooding too on your morning commute. Storms will clear out this morning, giving way to sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s this afternoon.

Severe weather chances return later today though. There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather across the western Big Country for late this afternoon through the overnight. Storms that develop, especially across the western half of the Big Country, will be capable of very large and damaging hail. Strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall will also be possible with these storms. Numerous severe storms will be possible in an area from Jayton through Sweetwater and Colorado City. Thunderstorms will be possible across much of the Big Country as we head into the overnight, with a lesser severe threat though. Most storms should end by early Wednesday morning.