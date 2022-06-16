FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hundred degree heat will return today. Expect highs in the low hundreds with mostly sunny skies. It will be a dry heat with breezy south winds. The winds won’t be as strong as what we saw Wednesday. However, fire weather will be a concern with winds and the dry air.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. The winds will decrease as well. South winds will become light by daybreak Friday.

Friday will see a dry heat with highs in the hundreds. It will be mainly sunny with breezy southeast wind.

The Father’s Day Weekend will stay hot and mainly dry. Saturday has a 10% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. We will most likely stay dry.

Hundred degree heat looks to continue well into next week as dry weather settles in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday