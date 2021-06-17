Thursday, June 17, 2021: Hot and dry weather returns today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and sunny weather will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s. There will be a light southeast wind. It won’t be humid, but it will still feel uncomfortably warm. Make sure to hydrate.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under mostly clear skies. The winds will stay light during the overnight.

Temperatures will jump up to the upper 90’s to near 100° on Sunday. If Abilene makes it to 100 degrees, this will be the first triple digit heat day of the year. It will be breezy. This day happens to be Father’s Day and the official first day of summer.

Temperatures will be a little cooler Monday. Highs will reach the middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and storms beginning during the evening. A cold front will move through during the evening. This will be the focus for the rain chances.

A better chance for showers and storms will be seen Tuesday (mainly during the morning). Temperatures will be cooler too, behind the aforementioned cold front. Expect highs in the middle upper 80’s under partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will rebound to near average on Wednesday. A slight chance for rain/storms will be seen as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday (Father’s Day) and (Summer Solstice): Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S > E 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday