Thursday, June 20, 2019: 100°+ this afternoon…slight chance storms SE

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Low level ridging will occur today. This along with lots of sun will cause temperatures to skyrocket into the triple digits. *HEAT ADVISORIES* will be in effect for a few of our counties in the south, because dew points will be elevated and heat indices will rise into the 105° to 110° range. Practice heat safety. Never leave children or pets in parked turned off cars even for a short time. This can cause death. Only be outside if you need to and drink plenty of water. If you work outside frequent breaks in air conditioned areas should be taken. Also wearing light weight and lose fitting clothing will be optimal.

An upper level low pressure system will move west to east over Northern Utah and Southern Idaho on Friday. This will put us back in a southwest flow aloft. Being downstream the trough axis, upper level divergence may generate shortwaves that could pass over our area, This along with possible dryline mixing will give our area chances for rain and thunderstorms over the weekend. The best chance for rain looks to be Sunday night into Monday morning.

More chances for rain and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for Monday to Wednesday of next week. Then during the middle of the week upper level ridging will initiate and things will dry out.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *HEAT ADVISORY* Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms south. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% Showers and thunderstorms south. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: S 10-20 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Becoming partly sunny. 20% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 30% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 30% AM Showers and thunderstorms. 20% PM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SW 5-10 > S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday