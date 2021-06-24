Thursday, June 24, 2021: Another hot and humid day with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and humid conditions will remain in place today. Expect highs in the upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. With the humidity, it will feel a few degrees warmer. There will be a breezy south wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. The wind will stay breezy.

It will stay hot and humid through Saturday. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s. Saturday will see a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms during the evening.

Better chances for rain showers and storms will move in Sunday. A cold front will push through late Sunday morning. This will usher in cooler temperatures.

Monday through Wednesday will see a continued chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the middle 80’s. That is around 10 degrees below average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday