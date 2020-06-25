Thursday, June 25, 2020: Temperatures and dew points are on the increase

FORECAST SUMMARY:
High temperatures today will reach the middle 90’s for most under sunny skies. Dew points will get into that upper 50 and lower 60 range. Expect a light south southeast wind. The heartland will carry a slight chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening. Most of us will stay dry.
The winds will pick up a little over the weekend. Temperatures will be just above average.
The GFS model is indicating rain chances for Monday and Tuesday. I have included a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms to account for this.
Temperatures will rise into the upper 90’s for a few areas early next week.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH
Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH
Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH
Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH
Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 92°
Average Low Temperature: 70°
Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.
Sunset: 8:50 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday