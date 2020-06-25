Thursday, June 25: Hot and breezy through the weekend

Over the next several days we will begin to see those temperatures on the rise and drier conditions will dominate our weather pattern. For your Thursday we will see sunny skies and plenty of warmth with an afternoon high of 92 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at 5 mph. For tonight we will see a mostly clear skies and mild conditions with an overnight low of 73 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph.