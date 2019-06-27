Thursday, June 27, 2019: Summer pattern is here to stay

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As upper level high pressure dominates the region for the extended forecast period summer like weather will observed. It will be dry with lot of sun as clockwise flow aloft creates subsidence during the later part of the workweek. A disturbance aloft will give the southern half of the forecast area a slight chance for isolated rain showers this afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will be around average if not a few degrees above average. With this intense intense ridging high temperatures should be expected to be above average, however 850 Hpa south southeast flow will keep the thermal ridge axis to our west.

During the late weekend into early next week an upper level disturbance is forecast to travel east into or around the Texas region. If this easterly wave moves into our area it will increase chances for showers and thunderstorms. A situation similar to this may impact the area Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. There are inherent uncertainties in the placement and future development of these disturbances. So for now the forecast will remain dry. If we get anything it will be a low impact event due to lack of upper air support along with no synoptic scale forcing expected to effect the area.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain showers (southern half of forecast area). Humid. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Humid. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Humid. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Humid. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday