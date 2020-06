Our warm and dry weather will continue and in fact will only get hotter as we go forward through the weekend. Expect those afternoon highs to reach the triple digits by Sun. For today we will see hot conditions and an afternoon high of 97 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low will be 70 degrees. The winds will pick up a bit at 10-15 mph from the south.