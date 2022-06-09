FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and humid weather will return today. Expect highs in the upper 90’s to close to 100°. A muggy feel will make it seem like it is a few degrees hotter. There will be a light south wind under a partly sunny to mostly sunny sky.

A few passing showers or non-severe storms cannot be ruled out in the Northern Big Country late this evening and tonight. Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 70’s under mostly clear skies. South winds will turn breezy.

Hundred degree heat will then settle in through the rest of the week. Each day will get a little hotter through Sunday. It will be dry and mainly sunny. The winds will be breezy Friday and Saturday. Sunday through Wednesday will see gusty south winds. As the winds pick up, the fire weather concerns will increase.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. (Mainly for the Northern Big Country) Low Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 107° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 108° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday