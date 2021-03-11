KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority

Thursday, March 11: Mostly cloudy and warm for Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday, March 11: Mostly cloudy and warm for Friday

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories