FORECAST SUMMARY:

Dangerous fire weather with strong west winds and very dry air will highlight today’s forecast. A *RED FLAG WARNING* will be in effect at 12:00 p.m. and continue through 9:00 p.m. this evening. This means that critical fire weather will occur during this time. A few areas may even see extreme fire weather. A *WIND ADVISORY* will be in effect from 12:00 p.m. and continue through 9:00 p.m. this evening. West winds will be sustained at 25-35 MPH with wind gusts around 45 MPH. Winds this strong can make travel hazardous at times and cause unsecured outdoor objects to become airborne. Patchy blowing dust may cause visibilities to be reduced. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80’s. That is around 15° above average.

A cold front will move through late this afternoon and early this evening. For what will otherwise be a sunny day, the afternoon front will give us a few clouds. A conditional slight chance of rain showers will be with us during the passage of the front as well. It is a very small chance, because the air will be so dry. Expect relative humidity values in the single digits. There will be a gutsy NW wind behind the front.

Overnight, temperatures will fall all the way to near 40° under mostly clear skies. There will be a continuation of the gusty NW wind.

Friday will feature cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 60’s with a north breeze.

We will then get into another warm-up to close out the week. Sunday will see highs near 80 degrees. It will be windy.

The next significant chance of showers and storms looks to be Monday of next week. At this point it is looking like a 70% chance of shower and thunderstorms. This is very welcomed, because of the significant drought conditions.

A cold front will pass through Tuesday morning. As a result, cooler temperatures can be expected for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. It will be windy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *RED FLAG WARNING* *WIND ADVISORY* Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S>W 20-30 G40 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 40° Winds: NW 10-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 70% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 62° Winds: WNW 20-25 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:46 A.M.

Sunset: 7:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday