Thursday, March 19, 2020: Warm and windy first day of spring

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will warm into the middle to upper 70’s under partly sunny skies. It will be windy.

A cold front will move through our area Friday morning. Behind the front, there will be cooler and quiter weather.

Friday through Saturday will be cool. There is a slight chance for isolated showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday AM.

Sunday morning will feature a chance for rain showers, and the afternoon will be a few degrees warmer.

There will be warming trend through Wednesday as quiet weather settles in

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: WSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain/storms. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 52° Winds: ENE 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% AM Rain showers. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday:Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 70°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:43 A.M.

Sunset: 7:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

