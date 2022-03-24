FORECAST SUMMARY:

Seasonable temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle 70’s under sunny skies. The combination of breezy northwest winds and dry air being in place will give most areas elevated fire weather. Portions of the Southern Big Country and Heartland will see slightly stronger winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for those areas from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. this evening. This means that critical fire weather is expected to occur. This winds will settle this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 40’s under clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Friday will feature unseasonably warm weather. Expect highs in the low to middle 80’s with lots of sun and light winds.

The winds will pick up out of the south Saturday. This will help us to warm even further. Expect highs in the upper 80’s Saturday. Sunday will warm to near 90°. Fire weather will be a concern for both days.

Monday will warm into the low 90’s with gusty winds. It will be partly sunny and dry.

Tuesday will be another unseasonably warm day, Expect highs in the middle 80’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain and storm chances will move in Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 42° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NW 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 74°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 7:53 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday