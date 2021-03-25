Thursday, March 25, 2021: A nice day today with sunny skies and mild temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cloud cover will exit the area from the west to the east this morning. The afternoon will be sunny and mild. Expect high temperatures near 70°. There will be a slight breeze out of the west.

Overnight, it will get chilly. Low temperatures will reach the middle to upper 40’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a southeast breeze around 10-15 MPH.

Friday and Saturday look sunny and dry. High temperatures will be around 5-10 degrees above average. Friday will be windy, however Saturday will feature light winds.

A week cold front will cool us down a few degrees for Sunday. Rain and storm chances will return Sunday as well.

Monday looks windy, mild, and partly sunny. There will be a chance for showers and storms.

The forecast will dry out Tuesday. It will be windy and warm.

A Wednesday cold front will cool us down to the upper 60’s. It will give us a chance for rain showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 69° Winds: WNW > WSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 49° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 70° Winds: ENE 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 20-25 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NNE 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 7:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday