Our rain chances appear to be on the way out and they will be replaced by a more dry and mild weather pattern in the Big Country. For the rest of Thursday, we will see clouds remaining through the day, and the high will be around 69 degrees. The winds will be on the light side through the day at around 5-10 mph from the northwest. For this evening, we will see clear skies out there and the overnight low will only drop to around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph.