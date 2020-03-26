Thursday, March 26, 2020: Hot and breezy day with plenty of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and dry weather will continue for Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 90’s. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, and the humidity will be a factor. Expect dew-points in the low 60’s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s. There will be a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday evening. A cold front will move through early Saturday AM.

The weekend will be seasonable with lots of sunshine.

Expect a chance for rain and storms for next Monday. Severe weather is not expected at this time, however dangerous lightning will be possible.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 72°

Average Low Temperature: 47°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 7:55 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday