FORECAST SUMMARY:

Pleasant weather will continue today. This winds will stay light. Expect highs in the upper 70’s to near 80° under partly sunny skies. High cloud cover will move in from the west during the afternoon. It will become mainly cloudy by the evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 50’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a light south wind.

Breezy south winds will return on Friday. Morning clouds will thin out during the afternoon. It will stay mild. Saturday will be in the 80’s as the winds pick up out of the WSW. Fire weather will be a concern with dry air in place.

Sunday morning will feature a slight chance of rain showers. A cold front will move through during the evening. This will increase rain chances and give us a small chance of thunderstorms.

Monday will see rain chances ending with cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the middle 50’s with mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy.

The winds will settle on Tuesday as we get into a warming trend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 52° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. 30% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 57° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Sunrise: 7:04 A.M.

Sunset: 6:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday