Thursday, May 20, 2021: A nice warm day today with lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today should shape up to be a really nice day! Cloud cover will decrease throughout the morning leaving us with partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the middle 80’s along with light south winds. The winds will increase slightly this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under partly clear skies. It will be humid and breezy.

Friday looks like a similar day to Thursday, however chances for rain showers and storms will return be seen in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. It will be warm and humid.

Better chances for thunderstorms will move in this weekend. Severe weather does not look likely at this time. It will be warm, humid, breezy, and mostly cloudy.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms will continue for Monday and Tuesday. Lightning and heavy rain will be possible.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 6:37 A.M.

Sunset: 8:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday