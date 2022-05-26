FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a cool start, the heat returns today. Expect highs to reach the low to middle 90’s under sunny skies. A light breeze out of the southwest will turn to the west northwest late this morning. The winds will become light and variable this evening as the skies stay clear.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 60’s under clear skies. There will be a light southeast wind.

Dry weather with a warming trend will then settle in to close out the week. Friday will be in the 90’s. There will be a light south wind.

Triple digit heat will return for this Memorial Day Weekend as south winds turn gusty. Saturday and Sunday will be in the hundreds. Memorial looks to stay just shy of the hundred degree mark.

Temperatures stay hot well into next week. We are seeing the potential for rain showers and storms increasing for the middle part of next week. A cold front looks to move in Thursday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SW>WNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday