Thursday, May 27, 2021: Severe storm chances return this evening

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Thursday looks to be the warmest day this week. Highs will reach the low 90’s. With the humidity it will feel a few degrees warmer. Chances for storms will move in late this afternoon and evening. The best chance for storms will be during the 7PM – 1AM time-frame. Severe weather will be possible. The most likely area for severe weather will be for locations along and north of I-20. The further north the better the severe chance will be. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and lightning will be the main concerns.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. There will be a lingering slight chance for showers and storms through the night.

Better chances for widespread showers and storms will move in Friday afternoon and evening. A few severe storms will be possible. Large hail, damaging winds, lightning, and local flooding will be the main issues. A cold front will enter the area during the afternoon and should clear the area during the night. The front will be the focus for those storm chances. Highs will reach the low 80’s. under partly sunny skies.

The Memorial Day weekend will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the upper 70’s each day. That is around 10 degrees below average. Saturday will be mainly dry. There may be a chance for a few showers during the morning. The winds will pick up Sunday and Monday. The forecast will turn unsettled Sunday evening. Chances for rain and storms will be seen Sunday evening through Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 40% PM (7PM – 1PM) Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 40% (7PM – 1PM) Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 60% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: E 5-10MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday