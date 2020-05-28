Thursday, May 28, 2020: Very nice day today with seasonable temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Thursday will be another seasonable day. Most of us will stay dry, however the far southern Big Country has a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny along with a light north wind.

Friday will be sunny, dry, and seasonable.

The weekend is looking warm, sunny, and quiet. Saturday will see high’s in the upper 80’s. Sunday will warm into the low 90’s.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for Monday through Wednesday. It will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday