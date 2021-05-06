Thursday, May 6: Sunny, warm, and windy on Friday

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
New rules could be in store for Wall Street after GameStop stock saga, SEC Chairman says
Video
Top Stories
US Military has no plans right now to shoot down Chinese rocket returning to Earth this weekend
Video
Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead off campus
Video
Abilene PD asking for help identifying man in reference to Wednesday homicide
Video
Standoff ends with Eastland man arrested again after escaping custody, returning to scene of alleged crime with gun
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Graduating seniors leave behind big holes to fill for Cougars
Video
Top Stories
Lady Cougars still playing after first round for first time in 20 years
Video
Power surge keeps Abilene High alive in playoffs
Video
Farrar and team work lead Wylie to second round of playoffs
Video
The Female Field: Raven Johnson is first girl to play in boys All-American game
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Policía investiga homicidio en el norte de Abilene
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 6 de mayo, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Un hombre fue encontrado sin vida después de un incendio en una casa en el sur de Abilene
Celebración de 5 de mayo en Abilene
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 5 de mayo, 2021
Video
Entrevista con la organización Emerald of the Sea en Abilene
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Thursday, May 6: Sunny, warm, and windy on Friday
Weather
by:
Sam Nichols
Posted:
May 6, 2021 / 04:21 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 6, 2021 / 04:21 PM CDT
Thursday, May 6: Sunny, warm, and windy on Friday
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
Two days left for early voting in Abilene, Big Country
Video
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
Utility bill relief available for income-eligible Taylor County residents
Video
Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card
Abilene boil notice: When do I have to boil my water?
Video
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country
Video
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
More Don't Miss
Trending stories
Most aggressive dog breeds: Is your pooch on the list?
Gallery
Abilene PD asking for help identifying man in reference to Wednesday homicide
Video
Power surge keeps Abilene High alive in playoffs
Video
City of Abilene: Apartment management’s failure to pay bill leaves residents without water
Video
Man found dead after house fire in south Abilene
Video
Police investigating north Abilene homicide
Video
Sweetwater suspect arrested for criminally negligent homicide
What’s next now that New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana?
Video
Texas Senate passes bill allowing permitless carry of firearms
Video
Wednesday, March 31, 2021: A cooler day today with gusty winds
Video