Thursday Morning Forecast: Break from the summer heat continues

The break from the typical summer-time heat continues today after the cold front on Monday. After starting in the 60s again across the Big Country, temperatures will only warm to around 90° this afternoon with sunny skies.

Afternoon highs slowly warm into the weekend, climbing back into the low to mid 90s by Friday and in the mid 90s this weekend. We will see a few more clouds this weekend and breezier winds by Sunday. Temperatures continue climbing into next week, approaching the upper 90s again by the middle of next week.

Today: Sunny. Southeast wind around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 90°.

Tonight: Clear. Southeast wind around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Southeast wind around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Southeast wind around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 73°

Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Sunset: 8:42 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

