Thursday Morning Forecast: Triple-digit heat continues

For the third day in a row, temperatures will climb into the triple-digits across the Big Country as we start the month of August. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated today if you have to be outdoors, and be sure to check on your pets, the elderly and always look in the backseat before you lock the car.

A weak cold front will move into the Big Country Saturday afternoon, bringing with it a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. The front will also bring cooler weather for Sunday, before we start warming up quickly again to start next week. The triple-digits return again by the middle of the week.

Today: Sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 100s.

Tonight: Clear. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph gusts. Highs in the low 100s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% chance for thunderstorms Saturday evening. Southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph gusts. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 73°

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 8:37 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

