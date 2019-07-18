Thursday Morning Weather: Heat wave relief on the horizon

The heat continues into the end of this week as more triple-digits are likely before the weekend is over. Highs will continue to hover around 100° all the way into Sunday as skies remain sunny. Winds will continue to stay breezy too into Saturday, before dying down into Sunday.

A July cold front will swing into the Big Country Monday into Tuesday, which will finally bring an end to the heat wave we’ve been having. This front will drop temperatures back into the mid and low 90s and even bring a chance for rain.

Ways to stay safe in the heat:

Avoid the hottest time of the day, between noon and 6:00 pm

Drink plenty of water

Wear sunscreen, and reapply as needed

Take frequent breaks from the heat

Check on or bring in outdoor pets

Always check the back seat before locking the car

Today: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 100°. Heat index around 103°.

Tonight: Clear. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Monday: 20% chance for rain. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: 20% chance for rain. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs around 90°.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 8:46 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

