Thursday, November 11, 2021: Mild with light winds and bright sunshine

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a chilly start, it will shape up to be a gorgeous Veteran’s Day afternoon. Expect high temperatures to top out near 70° under sunny skies. There will be a light northeast wind. The heartland areas will be a little more breezy.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 40’s under clear skies. The winds will shift to the south southwest. There will be a slight breeze. With the wind, wind chill values will be in the low 40’s.

A dry cold front will move in Friday morning. This will help keep temperatures mild and give us breezy north northeast winds. Highs will only reach the middle 60’s along with bright sunshine.

The weekend will see a return to near average temperatures as dry weather settles in. A dry cold front will move in on Sunday. This will have very little effect on the weather. It will just cause the winds to shift to the NNE.

Temperatures will then warm to near 80° by Tuesday. It will be windy and dry.

A cold front looks to move in late Wednesday, but not before highs reach the 80’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today (Veteran’s Day): Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 47° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 69°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:05 A.M.

Sunset: 5:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday