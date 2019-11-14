Thursday, November 14, 2019: Unseasonably cool and sunny day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A weak cold front will move though our counties traveling from the north to the south. This will be a dry front that will have little effect on our weather. However, it will keep high temperatures in the middle to upper 50’s and cause the winds to shift to the north. It will be sunny.

After an unseasonably cool Thursday, we will warm into the 60’s for Friday and Saturday as an upper level ridge moves in from the west.

Another cold front will move through on Sunday. This will front will be dry as well. It will just keep high temperatures in the lower 60’s and cause the winds to shift to the north.

A return to seasonable temperatures is expected by next Monday. Temperatures will be a few degrees above the average high of 68° for Tuesday and Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Freezing temperatures. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: NW 0-5 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Weak cold front. 10% Rain showers. High Temperature: 61° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 44°

Sunrise: 7:07 A.M.

Sunset: 5:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday