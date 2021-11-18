Thursday, November 18, 2021: A cool and breezy afternoon with a FREEZE WARNING tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures will struggle today as they only top out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Morning cloud cover will clear out by the early afternoon. There will be a breezy NNE wind under a sunny sky.

A *FREEZE WARNING* is in effect from 12:00 a.m. tonight through 8:00 a.m. Friday morning. A widespread freeze is likely. Most areas will fall into the low 30’s. Make sure to protect your pets, livestock, outdoor plants, and pipes. There will be a light and variable wind under a clear sky.

There will be a warming trend through Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70’s. The forecast will stay dry.

A cold front will move in on Sunday. A few light showers cannot be ruled out in our eastern counties. Most areas should stay dry. This will usher in some cooler temperatures to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NE 10-20 MPH

Tonight: *FREEZE WARNING* Clear. Low Temperature: 33° Winds: Light and Variable

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Cold front. Breezy. High Temperature: 65° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: Light and Variable

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Sunrise: 7:11 A.M.

Sunset: 5:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday