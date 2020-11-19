Thursday, November 19, 2020: Unseasonably warm with a gusty south southwest wind

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a seasonably mild and cloudy start, the afternoon will be unusually warm, sunny and windy. Expect high temperatures in the middle to upper 70’s under sunny skies. South southwest winds will be around 15-20 MPH with 35 MPH wind gusts. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 50’s under mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 10-15 MPH. Expect low cloud cover to move in from the south again tomorrow AM. The clouds will diminish by the afternoon.

Breezy winds, generally out of the south, will be in the forecast Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm. The forecast will stay quiet and dry.

A cold front will move through late Sunday morning. Expect increasing clouds along with a breezy N wind. Temperatures will be a lot cooler. Highs will be in the low 60’s. Rain showers are likely Sunday.

Monday will only see highs near 60°. There will also be a slight chance for rain showers.

Tuesday will see a return to seasonable high temperatures. There will be a breezy wind and a chance for rain showers.

A weak cold front on Wednesday will limit highs to the 60’s. It will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM low Clouds/Sunny afternoon. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 15-25 G35 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: W 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 5:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday