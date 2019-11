TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The alpha Monoceratid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night. Typically, this meteor shower is considered minor with only a few meteors per night. However, this year is predicted to be much different with an outburst possible of up to 400 meteors in a short period of time.

The show is predicted to be centered around 11:50 PM EST with the most meteors falling in a 15 minute window.