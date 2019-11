Thursday, November 28: A damp, chilly and happy Thanksgiving Day. Fog lingers tonight into the overnight hours and Friday morning. Expect temperatures to rise to the 70s.

A warm front warms our temperatures and brings instability to our area. Thunderstorms are possible tomorrow in the afternoon and overnight hours.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Follow me on Facebook:http://www.Facebook.com/HildaEstevezWX