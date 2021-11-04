Thursday, November 4, 2021: Cloudy and cool today with light winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Well below average temperatures will stay in the forecast for today. Expect highs in the middle 50’s under cloudy skies. There may be a few peeks of sun in the late afternoon and early evening. There will be a light and variable wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 40’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light south wind. With the wind, it will feel more like the middle 30’s.

After a few morning clouds on Friday, the afternoon will feature bright sunshine. High temperatures will warm into the middle 60’s.

Temperatures will return to average on Saturday with sunny skies.

South winds will turn gusty on Sunday. Temperatures will rise into the middle 70’s. The winds will stay gusty through Wednesday.

A cold front looks to move in on Wednesday. This will give us cooler weather and chances of rain and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. High Temperature: 53° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Low Temperature: 41° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 72°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 7:59 A.M.

Sunset: 6:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday