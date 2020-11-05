Thursday, November 5, 2020: Nice and pleasant this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A weak (dry) cold front will move through Thursday morning. It will have little effect on our weather other than causing a wind shift to the north. North winds will be light today under a sunny sky. It will stay warm. Expect high temperatures near 80°.

Friday will be gorgeous. Expect high temperature in the middle 70’s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be light and variable.

Saturday will see a continuation of this pleasant weather. Expect highs in the middle 70’s along with lots of sun. There will be a light SSE wind.

South winds will be gusty on Sunday. Temperatures will warm in the upper 70’s.

Monday will be a similar day to Sunday. However, it should be a few degrees warmer. Southerly winds will stay gusty along lots of sun.

A cold front will move through Tuesday morning. This will give us a breezy WNW wind along with cooler temperatures. I have included a slight chance for showers Tuesday morning. This is mainly for northern and eastern areas. Rain chances associated with this front do not look to promising.

Wednesday looks seasonable, dry, and sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: CALM

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: Light and Variable

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 69° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday (Veterans Day): Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 7:00 A.M.

Sunset: 5:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday