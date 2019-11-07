Thursday, November 7, 2019: Cold, windy, and rainy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After the passage of a strong cold front front this morning thunderstorm chances are decreasing. Gusty north winds will occur behind the front. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will fall into the 30’s. Chances for rain showers will continue through the day.

Rain chances will taper off early Friday morning. After a cold start, afternoon temperatures will warm into the 50’s.

Over the weekend, the sun will come out and the forecast looks to be dry. Temperatures will warm to near 70 for both days.

Another cold front looks to come through the area Sunday evening. This will cause temperatures to cool into the 30’s for Monday afternoon and may cause rain showers and thunderstorms.

Below average temperatures will continue through Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. Cold front (AM). 80% Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. Decreasing temperatures. High Temperature: 62° (High reaches at midnight) upper 30s in the afternoon Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 20% Showers. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: N 10-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 52° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 58° (High reaches at midnight) 30s in the afternoon. Winds: N 20-30 G40 MPH

Tuesday: Partly – Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 46° Winds: N 10-20 G25 > NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 70°

Average Low Temperature: 47°

Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.

Sunset: 5:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday