Thursday: November 7: Lingering showers overnight, partly sunny for Friday

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Grab the rain gear! Expect a wet start to the day. Numerous rain showers and thunderstorms (some may be strong) are movning west to east across our forecast area. This trend will continue through mid morning. Hazards are gusty winds, lightning, and flooding due to heavy rain. A cold front from the north will also push through Thursday morning. As frontal wedging takes over thunderstorm chances will decrease as rain chances continue. Gusty north winds will occur behind the front. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will fall into the 30's.