Thursday, October 1, 2020: Seasonable fall-like weather kicks off October

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After this cool start, the afternoon will feature seasonable temperatures. Upper level high pressure just to our west along with an active 500 Hpa trough over the eastern US will cause a cold front to drop into our area this morning. The forecast will stay dry. Expect temperatures to top out in the low 80’s under sunny skies. There will be a breeze out of the ENE with low humidity values. Overnight, temperatures will get cool as they fall into the low 50’s. A few areas may fall into the 40’s. The winds will be light.

Friday will see highs in the low 80’s along with a few clouds.

Saturday will feature a breezy south southwest wind as temperatures reach the middle to upper 80’s. Another dry cold front will move through Sunday AM. As a result high temperatures will only get up to around 80°.

Monday and Tuesday will warm into the middle to upper 80’s. The forecast will stay dry.

Wednesday will warm to near 90° along with sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 52° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 59°

Sunrise: 7:33 A.M.

Sunset: 7:23 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday