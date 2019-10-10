Thursday, October 10, 2019: Hot and windy day with a strong cold front this evening

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot temperatures will return today as a strong southerly surface flow continues. Temperatures will rise to the low to middle 90’s. Southwesterly wind gusts will be around 30 MPH. A strong cold front will push through our area this evening and overnight. A few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will be possible in the northeast Big Country this evening. Overnight, rain showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous as the front pushes south of the I-20 corridor. Severe weather chances will decrease as the night progresses.

On Friday, high temperatures will fall to the upper 50’s to near 60 along with gusty north winds. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Friday as well.

For the weekend, the upper pattern will return to being zonal. As a result, quiet weather will settle in as temperatures rise into the upper 60’s for Saturday and the 80’s for Sunday.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 80’s to near 90 for Monday and Tuesday as the 850 hpa ridge strengthens.

A cold front is forecast to effect our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Being this far out issuing a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night through Wednesday is appropriate. Temperatures will fall down to the middle to upper 70’s on Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Partly clear. 50% AM Rain and thunderstorms. Warm. Windy. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: N 15-25 G35 MPH

Friday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly sunny. 50% AM Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 59° Winds: N 15-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 7:39 A.M.

Sunset: 7:12 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday