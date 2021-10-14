Thursday, October 14, 2021: Becoming sunny and warm today with an overnight cold front

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cloud cover will decrease throughout the morning and early afternoon. It will become sunny for most early this afternoon. Cloud cover will hang on a little longer in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. High temperatures today will reach the low to middle 80’s along with a slight breeze out of the south southwest.

A cold front will move into the Big Country tonight. Cloud cover will increase ahead of the front. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50’s with mostly clear to partly clear skies.

The aforementioned cold front will clear the forecast area Friday morning. It will be dry. This front will usher in unseasonably cool weather. Expect highs to reach the low 70’s under sunny skies. There will be a breezy north wind.

The weekend will see lows in the 40’s with highs in the middle 70’s.

Next week will see closer to seasonable temperatures. A few small chances for rain and storms will move in by midweek.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Patchy Fog/Mist Decreasing clouds. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 55° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 7:42 A.M.

Sunset: 7:07 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday