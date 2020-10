It looks like the same type of pattern we have had for the last 2 weeks will remain in place for today as warm temps and gusty southerly winds will prevail. For today look for sunny skies and an afternoon high reaching the 87 degree mark. The winds will be out of the south at around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25. For tonight we will see mostly clear skies and an overnight low down to about 56. The winds will settle down and be out of the south at around 5-10 mph.