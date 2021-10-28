Thursday, October 28, 2021: Strong winds today with bright sunshine

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Very strong gusty winds will return this afternoon. A Wind Advisory will be in effect today from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. this evening. This is because north northwest winds will be sustained around 25-30 MPH with wind gusts around 45 MPH. The air will be very dry as well. Relative humidity values are expected to be in the teens. The combination of the dry air and the wind will make fire weather a concern. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the northwest Big Country from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. High temperatures will be in the low 70’s with sunny skies. Light blowing dust may develop.

The winds will decrease a little this evening. It will be a chilly and breezy night. Temperatures will fall into the middle 40’s under clear skies.

Friday will see a return of the gusty NW winds and sunny skies. It won’t be as windy as today though. A Wind Advisory will likely not be needed. Temperatures will be seasonable.

The weekend looks better. High temperatures will top out near 80° with lots of sun. There will be a slight breeze. Halloween is Sunday. It will be a great evening for trick or treating. Temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s with clear skies and light winds.

Early next week will see a cooling trend and some chances of rain. A cold front will move through Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNW 25-30 G45 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 47° Winds: NW 10-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday (Halloween): Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: ENE > ESE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:53 A.M.

Sunset: 6:52 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday