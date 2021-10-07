Thursday, October 7, 2021: Hot and sunny today with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures will be on the increase today. Expect highs to be in the middle 90’s under sunny skies. That is around 10 degrees above average. There will be a slight breeze out of the south.

Overnight, south winds will pick up. Wind gusts may be as high as 25 MPH. A few clouds will move in. It will be a mostly to party clear night. The cloud cover and the winds will help keep temperatures above average. Lows will only drop to the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees.

Southerly winds will turn breezy on Friday. Temperatures will top out in the middle 90’s.

Above average temperatures, breezy south winds, and dry weather will continue through the Sunday afternoon. A cold front is forecast to move into the Big Country Sunday evening into Sunday night. This will give us a slight chance of showers and storms and give us slightly cooler weather.

Temperatures will return to average on Monday as the winds settle. A few showers/storms cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday will see the temperatures and the winds pick back up. A few showers/storms cannot be ruled out as well.

Another cold front is forecast move through Wednesday morning. This will give us a 30 % chance of showers and storms and cooler temperatures. It will turn breezy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: W 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 83°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 7:15 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday