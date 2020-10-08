Thursday, October 8, 2020: Another warm and quiet day today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

This unseasonably warm and dry weather pattern will continue this afternoon. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80’s along with sunny skies. There will be a light wind out of the southeast. Overnight, temperatures will fall to near 60° under clear skies.

It may be all quiet here, but the tropics are acting up. Now a category 2 Hurricane, Hurricane Delta is moving to the northwest as it continues to strengthen. The cone of uncertainty includes far eastern Texas and most of Louisiana. It is expected to make landfall around that area as a category 2 hurricane on Friday. Life threatening storm surge, dangerous winds, and heavy rain will impact the Louisiana and far eastern Texas portion of the gulf coast Friday and Saturday.

Friday will be warm too, as this unseasonably warm weather continues. The forecast will stay dry.

The weekend will see high temperatures jump into the middle to upper 90’s. Sunday will feature a breezy southwest wind. Sunday may see some broken high temperatures records as temperatures come close to the triple digits. Sunny and dry weather continues.

A cold front will move through the area Monday morning. This will cause temperatures to fall back down to near seasonal averages. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80’s along with a mostly sunny sky. The forecast looks to remain dry.

Tuesday will see a continuation of this quiet fall-like weather.

Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: WSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: Light and Variable

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 57°

Sunrise: 7:38 A.M.

Sunset: 7:14 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday