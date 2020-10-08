Thursday, October 8: Sunny and warmer into the weekend

No sign of any moisture or rainfall is expected over the next several days as conditions in the Big Country will continue to be mild and very warm for the entire area. For your Thursday, we will see plenty of sun out there and very warm temperatures reaching an afternoon high of 88 later today. The winds will be virtually no existent at about 5 mph from the southeast. For tonight we will see clear skies and the overnight low will only drop to around 58 degrees. The winds will remain light from the south southeast at about 5 mph.